Two injured in Maryland shooting, suspect is ‘down’: Police

By Matt Zarrell, ABC News

(FREDERICK, Md.) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, police said.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

The suspect is “down,” Frederick police said. It’s unclear of the suspect’s condition.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter threat, the source said.

