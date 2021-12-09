Two juveniles arrested in school bus stop shooting that killed 16-year-old boy

kali9/iStock

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, school bus stop that killed a 16-year-old.

The juveniles, whose names were not released, were taken into custody Wednesday on multiple charges including complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault, Louisville Metropolitan Police said.

Tyree Smith, 16, was killed in the Sept. 22 drive-by shooting and two 14-year-olds were injured. All three were waiting for the bus to go to Eastern High School.

Smith “was doing everything we ask of kids and he’s murdered while standing waiting on his school bus,” police chief Erika Shields said at a news conference Thursday.

“We simply must be do better,” she said.

To Smith’s family, the chief said, “I’m sorry we’re here, but hopefully, in some small way, the arrest of your son’s murderers will bring you a morsel of relief.”

Police said the investigation is not over and it is possible that others could be arrested.

