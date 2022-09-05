Two killed, five injured at party in Norfolk, Virginia

kali9/Getty Images

(NORFOLK, Va.) — A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday has left two people dead and five others injured, law enforcement officials said.

The Norfolk Police Department said the incident happened around midnight Saturday into early Sunday morning at a party in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue.

Four women and three men were wounded in the shooting and sent to area hospitals, with two people later succumbing to their injuries, according to Norfolk police.

Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, died at the hospital as a result of their injuries, Norfolk PD said.

Authorities said that a fight broke out at the party, where a suspect took out a gun and started shooting. There were reportedly multiple firearms used in the incident, police said.

Addressing crime in Norfolk, Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D., called for the end of violence in the city.

“Let me be clear to anyone in our community committing crimes and engaging in acts of lawlessness, we will hold you accountable for your actions. The violence must end now,” Alexander said at a press conference on Sunday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.