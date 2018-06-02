Two killed in fall from Yosemite National Park's El Capitan

haveseen/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Two climbers were killed while climbing on El Capitan at Yosemite National Park on Saturday, the National Park Service says.

According to a press release, the pair fell while on the rock formation’s Freeblast Route. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. local time.

Park rangers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about the fall. When the climbers were located, they were deceased.

The identities of the climbers were not immediately released so that family could be notified. An investigation into the fall is ongoing.

