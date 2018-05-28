Two killed when tree falls on car in North Carolina, local officials say

iStock/Thinkstock(SALUDA, N.C.) — Two people in North Carolina have been killed after a tree fell on the car they were riding in, according to local officials.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 176 in Polk County, according to a post on the Facebook page for the Polk County local government.

The highway has now been shut down between Thompson Road in Saluda and Harmon Field Road in Tyron. Officials have warned citizens to avoid the area “because travel has become dangerous.”

In addition, flash flood watches have been issued for the area, officials said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

