Two of Three Tennessee jail escapees killed in North Carolina police chase

(BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C.) — Two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail, including one facing murder charges, were killed in a police chase in North Carolina after they allegedly robbed a store and stole a car, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Fugitives Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, died in a crash in Brunswick County, North Carolina, following a police chase, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told ABC News.

A third escapee, Johnny Shane Brown, 50, remained on the run Tuesday.

The three inmates escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, Tennessee, on Friday via an air vent and made their getaway possibly in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. The jail is about 400 miles from where the fatal crash occurred.

Sarver and Tobias, who had been jailed on a second-degree murder charge, allegedly committed an armed robbery at a convenience store in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, south of Wilmington, early Saturday morning, authorities said. A store clerk told police the robbers tied him up at gunpoint, emptied the cash register and fled with his car, according to ABC affiliate station WWAY in Wilmington.

While the victim was being interviewed by police, he spotted the suspects driving by in his vehicle, setting off the chase by officers from several law enforcement agencies across Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred near Navassa in Brunswick County, police said.

In addition to second-degree murder, Carr was being held at the Sullivan County jail on charges of vandalism and tampering with evidence, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Sarver was being held at the jail on charges of auto theft, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

A $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the capture of Brown, who was being held at the jail on charges of violating an order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking, according to the sheriff’s office.

