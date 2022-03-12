Two people stabbed inside New York’s Museum of Modern Art: Police

Kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two people were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition, according to the New York Police Department.

Preliminarily, per a source familiar, authorities believe a former employee came back to the museum and stabbed two people who work there. It is not believed to be a random attack.

Officers were still looking for a suspect and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.