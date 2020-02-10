Two police officers injured in shooting at Walmart in Arkansas: Police

bgwalker/iStock(FORREST CITY, Ark.) — Two police officers were injured in a shooting inside a Walmart in Forrest City, Ark., Monday, state police said.

The Arkansas State Police’s criminal investigation division has been requested to investigate, Arkansas State Police spokesman told Bill Sadler ABC News.

ATF agents are also responding.

“The prayers of the ASP are with the 2 Forrest City officers that were injured,” the state police tweeted.

Forrest City is about 90 miles east of Little Rock.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

