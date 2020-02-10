Two police officers shot at Walmart in Arkansas, suspect killed: Police

bgwalker/iStock(FORREST CITY, Ark.) — Two police officers were shot while responding to an incident inside a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning, police said.

The shooting unfolded after police got a call around 10:24 a.m. about an individual making threats inside the Walmart, Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said at a news conference.

The suspect was killed and the injured officers are expected to be OK, Lee said.

The prayers of the ASP are with the 2 Forrest City officers that were injured this morning in a shooting at Walmart. The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to conduct an investigation of the incident. Please stay away from the area if at all possible. — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) February 10, 2020

Eugene Watlington, a seasoned detective, is undergoing surgery, Lee said.

Lt. Eric Varner, who has been on the force for over a decade, has already been treated and released from the hospital, Lee said.

Forrest City is about 90 miles east of Little Rock.

Walmart spokesperson Scott Pope said in a statement, “We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City.”

“We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation,” Pope said.

The Arkansas State Police’s criminal investigation division has been requested to investigate, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told ABC News.

