Two police officers shot, one in life-threatening condition: Report

kali9/Getty Images

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — Two police officers have been shot in Rochester, New York, and one is in life-threatening condition Thursday night.

The two officers were conducting a detail around 9:15 p.m. when “at least one male approached them and opened fire on them,” Lt. Greg Bello said at the scene Thursday night, Rochester ABC affiliate WHAM-TV reported.

The condition of the other officer was not immediately known. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The incident took place on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester, WHAM reported.

Story developing…

