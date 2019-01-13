Two police officers shot, one killed responding to report of cars being broken into in Alabama

iStock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Two police officers were shot and one has died while responding to a report that cars were being broken into in Birmingham, Alabama.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

The officers approached a suspect in the break-ins and began patting him down to see if he was armed, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said at an early morning press conference. It was then that the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing at the officers.

One officer, a sergeant, was struck by gunfire and killed, while the other has been taken to UAB Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said one of the suspects was taken into custody, while another was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown.

The police department continues to investigate the shooting, and said another person may have been involved.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent prayers to the officers early Sunday. Birmingham is located in the county.

It was just Saturday that 17 people at an apartment complex in Birmingham woke up to their cars broken into, according to ABC affiliate WBMA.

It’s not clear if the two incidents are related. Smith said the city had been having a recent issue with vehicle thefts as well.

