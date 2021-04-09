Two remain in critical condition after Texas office shooting, man killed identified: Latest

MicroStockHub/iStock

By Emily Shapiro and Mark Osborne, ABC News

(BRYAN, Texas) — Two victims remain in critical condition following a Thursday afternoon shooting at a cabinet-making business in Texas.

An employee of Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, just outside of College Station, allegedly opened fire, killing 40-year-old Timothy Smith and injuring four others at the facility, officials said.

A sixth shooting victim — a Texas Department of Public Safety officer — was shot and injured while trying to apprehend the suspect, officials said.

Two people were in critical condition Friday morning and two others were listed in stable condition, Bryan police said.

Police on Thursday arrested 27-year-old Larry Bollin, of Iola, Texas, and charged him with murder. He’s being held on $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Bollin was an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets, Bryan Police Department Chief Eric Buske said.

Marc Barron, a co-worker, told ABC Houston station KTRK that he’d see Bollin every day.

During the shooting, Barron said they came face to face.

“I turned around and he faces me. We made eye-to-eye contact,” Barron told KTRK. “He basically turned away from me to shoot.”

Bollin had fled the location when Bryan police arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said its officers tried to take Bollin into custody near Iola at about 3:30 p.m., but the suspect allegedly shot a trooper and fled. Bollin was then found and taken into custody 50 minutes later in the town of Bedias.

A seventh victim was taken to the hospital after suffering an asthma attack.

Amelia Rodriguez, another co-worker, told ABC News, “I don’t know how to feel.”

“Two hours ago, I thought I was gonna pass out, you know, my legs are feeling weak and everything,” she said. “Life is unpredictable, and it can go in a second.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, “I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act.”

“The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect,” he said. “Cecilia [the governor’s wife] and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

Hours before the shooting, Abbott had criticized President Joe Biden’s new executive actions aimed at gun reform.

“Biden is threatening our 2nd Amendment rights. He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns,” he tweeted. “We will NOT allow this in TX.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.