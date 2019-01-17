Two skiers rescued from avalanche at New Mexico ski resort, officials say

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock(TAOS, N.M.) — Two skiers have been rescued after they were trapped in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, according to officials from the ski resort.

The men were trapped for 22 minutes after the avalanche sent snow pummeling down a mountain around 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley, Inc., told ABC News.

Rescuers dug the skiers out and transported them to a local clinic, Stagg said. Their conditions are not known.

