Two suspects under arrest after attack on 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett: Police

ABC News(CHICAGO) — Two suspects in the alleged racial attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett were arrested Friday, Chicago police said.

“Police can detain the potential suspects for an additional 24 hours past the 48 hour holding period under special circumstances, but it must go through the prosecutors office and has to be clear process,” police added to ABC News.

Police also confirmed “they have a relationship with [Jussie].”

This news comes hours after police told ABC News they were classifying them as potential suspects.

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” police said.

They also shut down any reports that there was evidence to classify the alleged attack as a hoax.

“While we haven’t found any video documenting the alleged attack, there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax,” police added. “The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect.”

Chicago PD had confirmed Thursday that they identified and were questioning the two “persons of interest” in the alleged racial attack. One of them has previously appeared on Empire, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Police say they were tracking the two suspects and were aware of who they were “for a while,” and that investigators learned that the two individuals were returning to Chicago on Wednesday from Nigeria.

The two suspects are U.S. citizens of Nigerian descent, they added.

Detectives also questioned Smollett Thursday, the official said.

Attorney Gloria Schmidt, who is representing the two persons of interest, told Chicago CBS station WBBM that her clients were detained at O’Hare Airport Wednesday evening and were unaware of the attack on Smollett.

“When they first learned what happened to him, they were horrified,” Schmidt said. “This is someone that they know, this is someone that they work with, so they don’t want to see somebody go through that … They really don’t understand how [police] even got information that linked them to this horrific crime, but they’re not guilty of it.”

Late last month, Smollett, who portrays a gay musician on Fox’s Empire, told police he was brutally attacked in what authorities are calling a suspected hate crime.

He said the attackers put a noose around his neck, poured an unknown substance, likely bleach, on him and used their hands, feet and teeth as weapons in the assault, according to police. Smollett said the attackers also yelled “This is MAGA country” during the attack.

He was subsequently hospitalized and released, local authorities said.

In his first interview since police say he was attacked last month, the singer and actor said on Good Morning America that he was heartbroken when he found out that people questioned the details of his story.

“I have to acknowledge the lies, and the hate. And it feels like if I had said it was a Muslim, or a Mexican, or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me much more. A lot more,” Smollett, 36, told ABC News’ Robin Roberts. “And that says a lot about the place that we are in our country right now.”

Prior to the police identifying and interviewing the two persons of interest, Smollett said he believes the two men in the photo released by police in the days after the attack are the perpetrators.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them,” Smollett said. “Never did.”

