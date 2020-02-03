Two women dead, one child hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

vmargineanu/iStock(COMMERCE, Texas) — Two women are dead and a child is injured after a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, authorities said.

The child, who is about 10 years old, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the school’s police department.

The incident was reported at 10:17 a.m. local time at the Pride Rock residence hall, which houses freshmen, according to the school’s website.

There appears to be no other threats, police officials said Monday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy,” said Mark Rudin, president of Texas A&M University-Commerce. “The health and safety of our students is always our top priority.”

All classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Texas A&M’s campus in Commerce, Texas, is over 200 miles north of Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

