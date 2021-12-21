Unruly passengers could lose TSA PreCheck, FAA says

iStock

(NEW YORK) — In an effort to stop bad behavior on planes, unruly passengers could lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is partnering with TSA to share information on passengers facing fines for unruly behavior. After receiving the information, TSA said it can then remove those passengers from its PreCheck program.

“If you act out of line, you will wait in line,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

The FAA has been cracking down on the unfriendly skies for almost a year, taking a “zero-tolerance approach.” The agency has warned passengers that they could face hefty fines as much as $37,000 for interfering with a flight crew.

Despite the crackdown, there has been a record number of unruly incidents on flights; this year alone the FAA has received 5,664 reports of which 4,000 were mask related.

“Our partnership aims to promote safe and responsible passenger behavior,” Dickson said. “One unruly incident is one too many.”

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

