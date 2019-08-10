Unsealed court filings link big names to Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Chris Ryan/iStock(NEW YORK) — A federal appellate court in New York unsealed about 2,000 pages of documents in a now-settled civil defamation case involving a long-time associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that British socialite Chislaine Maxwell recruited her in 2000 and brought her to Epstein’s home for a massage. Giuffre was working at Mar-A-Lago at the time. She says she was directed by Epstein and Maxwell to have sex with Epstein’s friends and associates.

Some of those identified by Giuffre include Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, and former Maine Senator George Mitchell.

Maxwell’s attorneys contend in the newly unsealed filings that Giuffre “utterly failed” to substantiate her allegations that Maxwell facilitated her abuse.

Mitchell and Richardson issued statements denying Giuffre’s accusations today. Prince Andrew denied his involvement in 2015.

