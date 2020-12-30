Vaccines delayed at nursing home due to outbreak

narvikk/iStockBy ERIN SCHUMAKER, ABC News

(ATLANTA) — A Georgia nursing home where a COVID-19 outbreak started after Thanksgiving has been forced to reschedule its first round of vaccines.

So far, 108 residents and 36 staff members have gotten sick, the nursing home told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB.

An employee who tested positive after Thanksgiving may have sparked the outbreak, according to Dianne Patterson, an administrator at Woodstock Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Soon afterward, other workers also tested positive.

“It only takes one for it to spread like wildfire,” Patterson said.

In addition to delaying its vaccination effort, Woodstock has temporarily stopped admitting new residents and has converted two hallways into COVID-19 units.

Georgia has reported 552,712 infections and 9,759 deaths from the virus, according to the state health department.

