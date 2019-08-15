Veteran officer arrested for threatening, assaulting multiple coworkers

amphotora/iStock(WASHINGTON) — A Washington, D.C., police officer was charged with assault on Wednesday, accused of inappropriately touching coworkers on at least three separate occasions.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Robert Anderson, a 29-year veteran with the force, was arrested on five counts of simple assault for inappropriately touching and threatening colleagues, police said Wednesday.

At least two of the victims were female.

The department opened an internal investigation earlier this year when an on-duty officer claimed Anderson, 51, had touched her without her consent, the department said in a statement.

“On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 51 year-old Robert A. Anderson of Hanover, MD, was arrested and charged with five counts of Simple Assault,” the statement said. “He has been employed with the Department since 1990 and is assigned to the Fifth District. His police powers had been revoked and in a duty status that does not require him to interact with the public.”

Police said the incidents took place in the department’s Fourth and Fifth District stations between Jan. 14 and Feb. 5. Anderson allegedly approached the victims and touched them without their consent on three occasions, including one where he allegedly threatened a victim.

The victims were all coworkers at the time, according to the department.

Chief of Police Peter Newsham said Anderson’s “police powers” have been revoked.

“The Metropolitan Police Department does not condone any criminal or immoral conduct by an employee,” Newsham said in the statement. “Officer Anderson’s actions are disgraceful and not a representation of the men and women of this agency.”

ABC News could not reach Anderson for comment.

