Victim dies from apparent alligator attack in South Carolina

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — An unidentified victim has died from an apparent alligator attack on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina Monday morning, according to local authorities.

Witnesses saw the person being attacked near a golf course at Sea Pines Plantation, a gated community on Hilton Head, said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.

The victim was believed to be walking a dog at the time, Bromage said.

A body has been recovered from a lagoon, Bromage said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

