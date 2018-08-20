Victim dies from apparent alligator attack in South Carolina
(NEW YORK) — An unidentified victim has died from an apparent alligator attack on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina Monday morning, according to local authorities.
Witnesses saw the person being attacked near a golf course at Sea Pines Plantation, a gated community on Hilton Head, said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.
The victim was believed to be walking a dog at the time, Bromage said.
A body has been recovered from a lagoon, Bromage said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
