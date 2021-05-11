Victims of Colorado Springs birthday party shooting to be identified

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The victims killed in a shooting at a Colorado Springs birthday party will be named Tuesday evening, police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will identify the victims and offer further details of the shooting spree at 3 p.m. Mountain time.

The shooting unfolded at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park early Sunday. Police were called to the scene around 12:18 a.m., where they discovered six people dead and a suspect with gunshot wounds, police said.

The suspected shooter, who was allegedly the boyfriend of one of the victims, took his own life, police said.

Authorities said the suspect drove to the mobile home park while a birthday celebration was going on for one of the victims.

Friends, family and children were gathered inside the trailer when the shooting unfolded. The children inside were uninjured and are now with relatives, police said.

“We know there are still a lot of questions about what exactly happened, why it happened, and all the details in between. Our investigators, detectives and victim advocates are determinedly working to find those answers,” the police department said in a statement Monday.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called for patience as investigators searched for clues behind the killings.

“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning,” he said in a statement.

