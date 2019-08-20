Video released in search for man who targeted, killed retired administrator on Cal State Fullerton campus

@FPDPIO/Twitter(FULLERTON, Calif.) — Police released surveillance video Tuesday in the search for a man wanted for targeting and killing a retired administrator on California State University Fullerton’s campus.

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, was found in a car in a campus parking lot with “numerous” stab wounds Monday morning, according to the CSU Fullerton police.

A motive is not known, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.

The suspected killer, whose name has not been released, remains at large.

Surveillance video shows a man believed to be the suspect running from the crime scene in broad daylight, Fullerton police on Tuesday said.

The suspect, described as an Asian man in his mid 20s, was seen leaving a parking lot in a black, 4-door sedan with black wheels and tinted windows, police said. The vehicle is believed to be a newer BMW X6 SUV, police said.

The suspect was injured and may have lacerations to his hands, police said.

The university president called the slaying “an unspeakable act.”

Chan was the director of Budget and Finance and Student Services for University Extended Education from 2009 until he retired in 2017, CSU Fullerton President Framroze Virjee said. Chan returned to campus as a special consultant in 2019.

“I did not have the honor of knowing Steven personally or working with him directly,” Virjee said in a statement, “but over the past few hours, in providing a shoulder to lean on for those who were close to him, it is clear that he was beloved for his commitment to and passion for both Cal State Fullerton and our Titan Family.”

“A very crude incendiary device” was left in a backpack underneath Chan’s car, Raus said. The device would have needed to be manually set off in order to ignite a fire, he said.

Items that could be used in a kidnapping, like zip-ties and wigs, were also in the backpack, he said.

The university president, in a letter to the school community, called Chan’s slaying a “tragic loss.”

“I reached out to Steven’s loved ones this afternoon to express our condolences and offer any other support that we can,” Virjee said. “Please join me in continuing to keep them and all those affected by this tragic and senseless loss in our thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Fullerton police Det. Victoria Chandler at 714-738-6754.

