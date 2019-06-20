Virginia dentist gunned down outside his office, suspect at-large: Police

Newport News Police Department(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — A manhunt is underway in Virginia for a gunman who shot and killed a dentist outside his office.

Newport News dentist William Trolenberg, 65, was found shot in a parking lot nearby his practice just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

His body was found just outside of his car, said police, and no motive has been released.

Police are searching for the gunman and have released photos of a possible person of interest.

Authorities are asking the public to help identify him.

