Warrant dismissed against mother seen in video having baby yanked from her arms by NYC police

tzahiV/iStock(NEW YORK) — A New Jersey judge dismissed a warrant on Wednesday against Jazmine Headley, the mother seen in a viral video having her baby yanked from her arms by police and security guards at a New York social services office.

Headley, 23, appeared at a hearing in Mercer County, New Jersey, Superior Court, and pleaded not guilty to charges of credit card theft stemming from a 2016 arrest.

“Today is a great day for Jazmine, her mom and her little boy,” said Headley’s attorney, Brian Neary.

Neary said a judge allowed Headley to enter a program for first-time offenders to resolve the old case.

“This is a not guilty plea and after the passages of time, the case will be dismissed and ultimately her criminal record will be expunged,” Neary said.

