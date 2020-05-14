Washington state directs restaurants to log all eat-in customers in order to reopen

smodj/iStockBy CAMERON PARRISH, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Restaurants in Washington state will be required to keep a log of each dine-in customer to facilitate contact tracing during phase two of the state’s coronavirus reopening plans.

As part of the requirements, the log must be maintained for 30 days and must include each customer’s telephone number and email address, and what time they came in to eat, according to officials.

“If you have somebody who has become sick and they were sitting right next to a person at a restaurant, to be able to identify that person could be very valuable for their health to try to save their life, and so we put that in place,” Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.

Eight counties within the state — Stevens, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Columbia, Garfield, and Lincoln — have been cleared to enter phase two of the reopening process.

In order to remain open, restaurants must also meet a dozen other requirements including operating at 50% capacity or below, and seating no more than five guests at each table, according to Inslee’s office.

Other phase two requirements include providing hand sanitizer to employees and customers, placing tables at least six feet apart from each other, and providing single-use menus.

Restaurants must also test each employee for COVID-19 at the start of each shift, and appoint a specific employee to be the COVID-19 supervisor to monitor the health and safety of workers.

Only restaurants that following all the guidelines will be permitted to remain open, the governor said.

