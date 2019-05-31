'We miss her beyond measure,' family says 1 week after Connecticut mom of 5 vanishes

New Canaan Police Department(NEW CANNAN, Conn) — As the search intensifies for Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother of five from Connecticut who has gone missing, her family and friends say they’re hopeful for her safe return.

Dulos, 50, a New Canaan resident, was last seen on May 24, according to New Canaan police.

Authorities declined to discuss any evidence that they had potentially recovered but said in a statement on Friday that they hadn’t recovered a body and that they hadn’t arrested anyone.

“We miss her beyond measure — her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies,” spokesperson Carrie Luft said in a statement Friday on behalf of Dulos’ family and friends. “The support and love, the concern for her children and the community efforts to help locate Jennifer have kept us going.”

Dulos was last heard from while dropping off her children at school, according to police, who say she was believed to be driving her 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban at the time. Her vehicle was later found near Waveny Park in New Canaan, police said.

“This investigation is being treated as a missing person case, but as with any missing person case, a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if Jennifer was the victim foul play or intentional harm,” New Canaan police spokesman Lt. Jason Ferraro said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dulos’ disappearance comes amid a custody dispute with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. They married in 2004 and filed for divorce in 2017.

The couple has joint custody but the case remains ongoing even with Jennifer Dulos missing.

According to a Tuesday letter from Fotis Dulos’ attorney, when Jennifer Dulos was reported missing, her nanny brought the couple’s five children to Jennifer Dulos’ mother’s home, where an armed bodyguard was hired to watch them.

Friday’s statement from Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends did not specify where her children were, but said, “Please be assured that Jennifer’s five children are safe and well-cared for. “

In a message to the missing mother, the statement said, “Jennifer, we love you and we miss you, and we remain hopeful that you will return to us safe and sound.”

Anyone with information can call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.

