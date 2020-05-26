Weekend travelers to Ozarks are now being asked to self-quarantine

tomorrowspix/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News



(ST. LOUIS) — Hundreds of partygoers spent their Memorial Day weekend living it up in the waters of the Ozarks and now health officials are asking them to isolate for the next two weeks.

The St. Louis County Department of Health issued an advisory Monday evening urging anyone who recently ignored social distancing guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days or until they test negative for coronavirus.

The order is a result of reports of huge crowds partying in pools and other locations in the Ozarks during the long weekend. Many of the partygoers did not wear masks.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he is concerned these revelers could pose a danger when they return to their homes and workplaces.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

Missouri has 12,167 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning, which represents a 1.7% increase over the last 24 hours and a 7.9% rise over the last week, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. St. Louis County has the highest number of cases in the state — 4,544 — and in the last two weeks saw 612 new cases, health department data showed.

Page instructed St. Louis County employers to screen their employees for health risks and ask them about their travel history.

