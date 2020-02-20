Weinstein trial day 3 closes with no verdict, more jury requests

Kuzma/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Harvey Weinstein trial jury deliberations have ended for the day with no verdict.

The jury sent notes to the judge in rapid succession at the end of their third day of deliberations — both focused on Annabella Sciorra’s testimony.

“We the jury request for the court to read us the cross-examination and everything afterward in the testimony of Annabella Sciorra. Thank you! We are done, judge, for today,” one note read. The other requested a look at the list of people Annabella Sciorra spoke with at an event mentioned during the trial, presumably, about her alleged sexual assault by Weinstein.

On Thursday morning, the jury’s day is starting with their review of Paul Feldsher’s testimony. He was the first defense witness who challenged Annabella Sciorra’s claim that she was raped by Weinstein in the winter of 1993-94.

Jurors will also take a look at PowerPoint slides from the testimony of Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychologist who studies the behavior of sexual assault victims.

They will also review correspondence between Weinstein and Black Cube — the Israeli private spy agency hired to keep tabs on the Hollywood mogul’s accusers.

Weinstein stands charged with raping one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman, who has since identified herself as former Weinstein production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

In addition to the two women behind those charges, four others, including Sciorra, testified in support of prosecutors’ efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

On Wednesday, the jury sent a note to the judge asking for a re-reading of actress Rosie Perez’s testimony. Perez took the stand in January, offering testimony in support of actress Sciorra’s allegations against Weinstein.

They had also requested the testimony transcript from Haleyi, as well as all emails from any of Weinstein’s email addresses to Haleyi.

The jury began its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, asking Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke for a blueprint of Weinstein’s former Manhattan apartment where Haleyi alleges she was sexually assaulted in 2006. They also requested legal clarification of the charges that could send the movie mogul to prison for the rest of his life.

