West Coast gets a rain break but more is coming, as cold hits Midwest, Northeast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — After days of major snowfall and flooding rain, the West Coast will be getting a break on Thursday — but more wet weather is on its way.

Meanwhile, out in the Midwest and Northeast, cold temperatures are not ready to give way to Spring quite yet.

Mass flooding and heavy snowfall has had the West hunkering down.

Up to 21.56 inches of rain fell in the last three days in Venado, California, a community north of San Francisco, while the Russian River at nearby Guerneville, California reached 45.38 feet on Thursday morning, its highest level since 1995.

In the Sierra Nevada mountains, parts of Interstate 80 remain closed due to the 7 feet of snow that has fallen over the past three days. Now, the area faces avalanche danger.

Finally, California will be getting a break from the heavy rain and snow, but a new storm is moving in for the weekend.

Flood warnings and watches are still posted for the ongoing events in central and northern California as of Thursday morning, and avalanche warnings have been posted for the Rocky Mountains.

There is little rain on the forecast for Thursday during the day, but the break in rain and mountain snow will not last long for California.

On Friday late evening and into the night, heavy rain will move into the area and spread into southern California by Saturday morning.

This will mean more snow for the Sierra Nevada mountain range, which is already buried in record-breaking snow.

Rainfall amounts on Friday night and into the weekend will not be as heavy as earlier in the week, but some areas could end up with an additional 2 inches and several more feet of snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada.

Out in the Midwest, record cold is possible this weekend.

Wind chills will be going well below freezing in the Midwest Sunday morning, especially affecting the upper Midwest.

High temperatures in the upper Midwest on Sunday are forecast to hover near zero, and morning lows will be in the negative 20s and 10s, with the potential to break records. That chill will then be heading to the Northeast next week.

Ahead of the arctic air, there will be a snowstorm for the Midwest and Northeast. Though at this point it’s too early to say exactly how much snow will fall and where, it looks like the heaviest snow will likely fall in the Northeast on Sunday into Monday.

