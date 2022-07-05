What we know about the victims of the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting

North Shore Congregation Israel

(HIGHLAND PARK, Ill.) — A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in an affluent suburb north of Chicago on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring more than two dozen others, including children.

Five of the victims died at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, while one died at a hospital, according to officials. On Tuesday afternoon, a seventh victim succumbed to their injuries at Evanston Hospital, officials said.

The Northshore University Hospital system, which includes Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie hospitals. treated a total of 39 patients from the scene, according to hospital officials.

Highland Park Hospital admitted 25 people with gunshot wounds, 19 of whom were treated and discharged. The others were in “more serious condition,” said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness.

The wounded ranged in age from 8 to 85, according to Temple. One child was taken to Evanston, for further treatment and another was medically evacuated to the University of Chicago Hospital, about 30 miles south of Highland Park.

As of Tuesday, eight patients remained hospitalized in the Northshore facilities, officials said.

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, some 8 miles north of Highland Park, said it received nine patients from the shooting, including six gunshot victims. Five were discharged and the remaining four are in good or fair condition, according to the hospital.

Here’s what we know so far about the people who were killed.

Jacki Sundheim

Jacki Sundheim, a dedicated congregant and worker at her synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Illinois, was shot and killed at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, according to the synagogue.

In a statement, the North Shore Congregation Israel described Sundheim as a “beloved” staff member who spent her early days teaching preschool and her entire life worshipping at the synagogue.

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones,” the synagogue said.

Nicolas Toledo, 73

Nicolas Toledo was one of the slain victims from the parade, according to his family.

“My grandpa was a funny man. He’d always joke around and be playful with his grandkids. He arrived [at] the U.S. in the ’80s and worked around the Highland Park area for many years. He spent his last days swimming and fishing and being among family,” Toledo’s grandson, David Toledo, told ABC News in a statement.

Stephen Straus, 88

Stephen Straus was killed during the shooting, according to his son John Straus.

ABC News’ Will McDuffie, Caroline Guthrie and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.