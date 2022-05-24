What we know about the victims of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde so far

Courtesy of Lydia Martinez Delgado

(UVALDE, Texas) — A fourth-grade teacher was among those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, ABC News has learned.

At least 14 children were also killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The alleged gunman — identified by officials as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School — is dead, authorities said.

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” Abbott told reporters.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at the elementary school, was killed in the shooting, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, confirmed to ABC News. She had been a teacher in the school district for approximately 17 years, Delgado said.

“I’m furious that these shooting continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all,” Delgado said. “This is my hometown, a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones.”

“All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all,” she said.

