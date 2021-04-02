Winter-like wind chills in spring expected for Northeast and South

ABC NewsBy Max Golembo, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Even though it’s April, it feels like winter Friday morning from the Great Lakes to the Northeast and down to the Gulf Coast.

A dozen states from Florida to New York are under freeze warning and frost advisory Friday.

It’s so chilly for this time of the year that five dozen places could break record low temperatures Friday morning from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

Wind chills Friday morning are in the teens and single digits in the Northeast and 20s and 30s in the Deep South.

Friday night will be another cold night with temperatures dipping below freezing once again for the eastern U.S.

Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the teens and 20s in the Northeast and 20s and 30s across the South.

A winter-like storm brought more than 6 inches of snow Thursday just south of Cleveland and 4 to 5 inches of snow from Pennsylvania to New York.

Several car pile-ups were reported in Ohio due to the heavy snow and whiteout conditions.

One pileup on I-77 involved 20 cars, and another on I-90 in Cleveland, involved 10 cars.

Thankfully, spring will be back just in time for Easter Sunday and into next week, with temperatures rebounding back to normal April readings.

Looking ahead to the entire month of April, above-normal temperatures are forecast for most of the country, with much above normal for the Great Lakes and the Upper Midwest.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.