Winter storm headed to Northeast: What to know about the latest forecast

A smaller storm moved through the Northeast Friday morning.

Snow accumulations along the Interstate 95 corridor were fairly light — just 1 to 2 inches.

Next, snow will hit the Midwest and Plains on Friday.

Public schools in Omaha cancelled classes for Friday due to the weather.

The snow will be especially heavy in Iowa wand southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Saturday morning heavy snow will be falling all across the Midwest, including Chicago.

Rain will move into Washington, D.C. Saturday afternoon and evening.

By Saturday night, snow will be hitting Philadelphia and New York City.

There’s forecast to be heavy snow in Indianapolis and Cleveland, as well as most of Pennsylvania and western New York around Syracuse and Buffalo.

On Sunday morning it’ll be raining in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, while residents in Boston will see an icy mix.

Further north, very heavy snow is forecast for Albany, New York, as well as Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The rain will end in Philadelphia Sunday morning but Boston won’t see an end to its snow and ice until Sunday night.

Icy spots on roadways will linger into Monday morning in New England.



Snow totals

New York City could see 2 to 3 inches of snow and 1 to 2 inches of sleet, with Philadelphia receiving a bit less of both.

Washington will mostly see rain while Boston will get more snow, maybe more than half a foot.

Upstate New York, central Pennsylvania and much of New England may see more than 2 feet of snow.



Brutal cold

Behind the storm, an Arctic blast is forecast to spill into the central and eastern U.S., delivering the coldest air of the season and brutally cold wind chills Monday morning.

The wind chill is expected to fall to negative 20 degrees in New York City on Monday and negative 29 degrees in Cincinnati.

