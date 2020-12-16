Winter storm live updates: Northeast braces for up to 2 feet of snow

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A nor’easter is on track to hit the Northeast U.S. on Wednesday, bringing 1 to 2 feet of snow and near-blizzard conditions.

“This could be the biggest storm in several years,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned.

The latest forecast:

The heaviest snow — 1 to 2 feet — will be from central Pennsylvania through New York’s Hudson Valley and Catskills, and into southern New England.

In Washington, D.C., snow will begin late Wednesday morning but will quickly change to a wintry mix and rain. The rain and sleet ends Wednesday night, leaving about 1 to 2 inches of snow behind.

In Philadelphia, snow begins in the early afternoon with heavy snow Wednesday afternoon and early evening and then precipitation will mix with sleet and rain.

Philadelphia’s snow and sleet will stop mid-morning on Thursday.

Philadelphia could see 6 to 8 inches of powder, while suburbs to the west of the city could see much higher totals.

In New York City, snow begins around 4 p.m. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour Wednesday night, leaving about 1 foot of snow behind.

Indoor dining is already banned in New York City and outdoor dining will be suspended Wednesday afternoon, when the sanitation department’s “snow alert” goes into effect.

Restaurants, which are required to remove or secure outdoor furniture and remove their electric heaters, will be permitted to reopen when the “snow alert” ends.

New York City’s snow will end around noon Thursday.

Boston’s snow is expected to begin around 10 or 11 p.m on Wednesday, continuing with heavy snow overnight. Snowfall will continue there through the day.

Boston should see about 1 foot of snow, especially to the west of the city.

Behind the storm, the coldest air of the season will hit the Northeast. Wind chills — what it feels like — will fall to the teens and single digits Thursday night into Friday morning.

