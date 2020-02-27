Winter storm with heavy snow, rain and wind hitting Northeast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The latest winter storm continues to move east after bringing almost a half a foot of snow to Detroit and up to 8 inches of accumulation in northern Indiana.

Thursday morning, as the storm moves through the Northeast, snow, wind and even blizzard alerts have been issued for 14 states from North Carolina to Maine.

Heavy rain is falling for coastal New England Thursday, including Boston and Portland, Maine, where some street flooding is possible.

To the west and north, heavy snow is falling in Western New York and into the northern New England mountains.

The big story Thursday will be strong winds developing for all of the Northeast, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Heavy lake effect snow will hit south of Buffalo, New York and north of Syracuse. Some areas in Western New York could see more than 3 feet of snow, which would be the biggest lake effect snow of the season for the Northeast.

Behind this winter storm, it will get cold once again for the Midwest and the Northeast.

The cold air is already in the Midwest Thursday morning and now it will move into the Northeast later in the afternoon.

By Friday morning, wind chills will be below zero from the northern Great Lakes into parts of the Northeast.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.