Winter weather brings dangerous conditions to Northeast as deadly storm slams South

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The South is cleaning up after deadly storms swept through the region.

Mississippi’s governor declared a state of emergency after the torrential rain, wind and flooding damaged homes.

On Monday, when tornadoes struck the South, a husband and wife were killed in Lawrence County, Alabama, according to the coroner, and a 59-year-old woman was killed in her mobile home in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, according to the sheriff

Up to 27 tornadoes were reported in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana on Monday and at least one tornado was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday.

A tornado watch remains in effect in Florida and Georgia through Tuesday night.

That same storm is bringing snow to Missouri, Ohio and the Northeast.

The Northeast saw a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain Tuesday morning, making for a tough commute.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect from Pennsylvania to Maine as more snow and ice are expected.

Residents from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts should be mindful of icy roads and black ice during their commute home.

Snow is continuing to fall from Albany, New York, up to Maine Tuesday afternoon with snow totals reaching 4 inches. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible through Tuesday night.

As the storm moves out of the Northeast by late Tuesday night, an arctic cold front will move in on Wednesday afternoon, which will send temperatures plunging Wednesday night.

Thursday morning will bring the coldest air of the season for the Northeast. Wind chills are forecast to fall to minus 4 degrees in Syracuse, 0 degrees in New York City, 4 degrees in Philadelphia and 10 degrees in Washington, D.C

