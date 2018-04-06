Winter weather continues for Midwest, Northeast as West Coast braces for mudslides

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — Winter weather is expected to continue this weekend for much of the Midwest and Northeast, as severe storms threaten the Southeast.

A storm is bringing snow Friday morning to the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast, including major cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Accumulation may occur in western New York and parts of Pennsylvania and New England.

Further west and south, a second storm is moving through the Southern Plains and producing thunderstorms.

Friday afternoon and evening, severe storms are expected in the Deep South, from Dallas to Jackson, Mississippi, bringing with them damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes.

Rain and snow will continue inland in the Northeast Friday afternoon and evening, although major cities along Interstate 95 aren’t expecting any accumulation. Snow may develop from Kentucky into West Virginia Friday evening.

The southern low will miss the Northeast, meaning not a lot of snow is forecast for most major cities from Washington to Boston. Parts of Virginia will see 1-3 inches of snow.

Severe storms will continue to threaten the Southeast, from Florida to the Carolinas. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible.

Kentucky into the southern mid-Atlantic may see 1-3 inches of snow.

Behind this system, some of the coldest air ever recorded this late in the season will descend into the Midwest on Saturday morning, spilling south and east into Sunday. Wind chills as far south as Atlanta will be freezing.

Meanwhile, a major atmospheric river is bearing down on the West Coast.

Central and Northern California are under flood watches, with wind warnings stretching from Nevada to Washington state.

Rain already is falling Friday morning along the West Coast as this plume of tropical moisture extends east from Hawaii.

The heaviest rains are expected Friday night and into Saturday morning for much of California, which could see more mudslides and flooding. The state’s coastal mountains are looking at as much as half a foot of rain.

