Wisconsin woman wriggles out of handcuffs, escapes local jail, gets re-arrested: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(WAUKESHA, Wisconsin) — A Wisconsin woman was caught on tape breaking out of her handcuffs and escaping from a local police station, authorities said.

Thirty-year-old Amber Gonzales was arrested last Friday at the Beaumont Hotel for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers took Gonzales to a holding cell in the Waukesha Police Department, where surveillance video shows her alone in the holding cell on her cell phone, allegedly trying to coordinate bail and a ride home.

Video footage captures the 97-pound-woman wiggling and pulling her hand through the cuffs in less than a minute — despite police telling ABC News affiliate WFRV that they placed the handcuffs on the tightest setting.

The defendant stated in the complaint from the Clerk of Circuit Court Waukesha County reviewed by ABC News that she became anxious about going to jail and not seeing her children.

Once she freed herself, Gonzales proceeded to escape the holding cell and walk out of the building from an emergency exit.

She further explained in the complaint that she “took the keys from a door handle and used them to open the door and get outside.”

She then went to a gas station and met up with a truck driver — since identified as James W. Humbert, according to the complaint.

The pair went back to the same hotel where she was initially arrested and the truck driver then allegedly paid Gonzales for sex.

Humbert told police in the complaint that he had met Gonzales at a nearby Wendy’s location two weeks prior to the incident.

“He eventually admitted that he was going to the hotel to engage in prostitution with the defendant”, a law enforcement official noted in the complaint.

About an hour after her escape, police re-arrested her at the hotel on prostitution charges.

This time officers booked her at the Waukesha County Jail, where she was released Monday on bail.

