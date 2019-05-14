Woman accused of using cop's Taser on him shot dead during scuffle, police say

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(BAYTOWN, Texas) — A Texas police officer shot and killed a 45-year-old woman while trying to arrest her on Monday night, authorities said.

The unnamed officer came across the woman while on patrol in the city of Baytown, some 27 miles east of Houston. He apparently recognized her from previous encounters and knew she had “outstanding warrants,” according to a statement from Lt. Steve Dorris of the Baytown Police Department.

A struggle ensued when the officer attempted to arrest her, Dorris said. The officer deployed his Taser on the woman but, as he was trying to handcuff her, she apparently got a hold of the device and used it on him.

The officer, an 11-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department, drew his gun and fired multiple rounds at the woman, striking her at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dorris.

Police haven’t released the woman’s name or specified what warrants had been issued for her arrest.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation into the fatal shooting.

