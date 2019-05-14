Woman bludgeoned to death with motorized scooter, police say

wsfurlan/iStock(LONG BEACH, Calif.) — A man was arrested Monday for allegedly beating a 63-year-old woman to death with a motorized scooter in Southern California, police said.

The woman, identified as Rosa Elena Hernandez, was attacked on a sidewalk in Long Beach in broad daylight. The assailant at one point used a motorized scooter to bludgeon her and then fled, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Hernandez, a local resident, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon, police said. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is still determining the official cause of death.

The suspect, who was described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red shoes, was located a few hours later and taken into custody without incident. He was booked for murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said.

Police declined to identify the man until records can confirm his information.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.