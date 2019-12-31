Woman saved after plunging 15 feet through NYC rooftop hole

MattGush/iStock(NEW YORK) — Hanging out with friends turned into a dramatic rescue for one woman early Sunday morning in New York City.

A 36-year-old woman told police she had been walking on a rooftop building with friends in downtown Manhattan, when a cover gave out, plunging her more than 10 feet downward, reported ABC News’ New York affiliate, WABC.

Her friends believed she had left their gathering when the woman disappeared, but she had become wedged between two buildings after her fall. Neighbors in the area heard the trapped woman’s screams for help and according to the NYPD, two officers responded to a 911 call.

I want to shout out PO Barone and PO Manel—they responded to a 911 call for a person yelling for help. In their canvass and relentless follow up they discovered a person who fell 15 ft. between 2 buildings and remained trapped. 👏🏼👏🏼@NYPDSpecialops ESU then freed the person. 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vHcLeLVeZm — NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) December 30, 2019

Police canvassed the area and EMS workers pulled the woman to safety through a wall on the building’s third floor, reported WABC.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation. It isn’t clear how long the woman had been trapped.

