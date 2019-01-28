Woman trapped in New York City elevator rescued after three days

Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A woman was rescued Monday morning after spending three nights trapped inside a New York City elevator, according to the New York Fire Department.

The woman, a cleaning employee, became stuck between the second and third floors while working in a private townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Friday.

Firefighters forced open the elevator’s doors just after 10 a.m. Monday and the woman was taken to a hospital, the FDNY said.

