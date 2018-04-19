Woman's scream scares 1-year-old granddaughter more than the bear scurrying through their backyard

Amanda Massie/Instagram(ALTADENA, Calif.) — A grandmother in Altadena, California, will be on the lookout for bears this spring after she and her 1-year-old granddaughter had a too-close-for-comfort encounter with one in their backyard.

Missy Hawes and little Blake were on the back porch around 6 p.m. Monday when Hawes noticed Blake’s staring at something behind her, home security video shows.

Hawes then turned around and saw the bear less than 10 feet away before screaming and hustling Blake into the house as the brown bear romped through the yard and out of sight.

“I think she [Blake] was more frightened when I screamed than actually seeing the bear, because the bear made no noise whatsoever,” she told a local TV station, adding that she had seen a bear picking through her trash a couple weeks ago.

