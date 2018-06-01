Worker survives van plunge off parking lot's 4th floor

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — An airport worker suffered minor injuries Friday, after his van plunged off the fourth floor of an airport parking lot, crashing into the roadway below.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the American Airlines employee, an adult male in his mid-50s whose identity has not been revealed, was behind the wheel of a company van when he drove through a wall in the employee parking garage. The van crashed through the wall and fell four stories, landing on its roof.

In a statement to ABC affiliate WPLG-TV today, American Airlines said the worker had suffered minor injuries but was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

“We appreciate the assistance of MDPD [Miami-Dade Police Department] and the other first responders, who quickly took care of our team member,” the airline said.

WPLG-TV said the incident was still under investigation, but a spokeswoman for American Airlines said initial information showed the crash was an accident.

