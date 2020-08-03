iStock/koto_fejaBy: JON HAWORTH, EMILY SHAPIRO, MEREDITH DELISO and MARC NATHANSON, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 687,000 people worldwide.

Over 18 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 154,841 deaths.

Here’s how the news developed on Sunday. All times Eastern:

11:10 p.m.: Worldwide coronavirus cases top 18 million

For the second time in a week, the number of global coronavirus cases has increased by one million.

There are now 18 million cases of COVID-19 globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic surpassed 17 million cases on Friday after topping 16 million cases last Sunday.

From the time the virus became known in December, it took about six months until worldwide cases reached nine million on June 22 — but only six weeks for another nine million to become infected.

10:15 p.m.: Philadelphia Eagles head coach has COVID-19



Doug Pederson, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement Sunday night confirming the diagnosis, noting that Pederson is currently asymptomatic and is “doing well.” He is self-quarantining, the statement said, and anyone who has been in close contact with Pederson at the team’s facility has been notified and is following protocols including daily testing.

The NFL team opened its training camp on July 28.

Pederson is the second known NFL head coach to test positive, after the New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton contracted the virus and recovered in the spring.

Several MLB coaches, including those on the staffs of the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, have also had tested positive for the virus since the league returned last month.

8:24 p.m.: Michigan state senator tests positive

A Michigan state senator is the latest lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus.

Tom Barrett of Michigan’s 24th Senate District said in a statement that he was informed Sunday evening that he had tested positive, according to Grand Rapids ABC affiliate WZZM-TV.

Barrett, an Army veteran who currently serves with the Michigan Army National Guard, was tested on July 31 as part of the National Guard’s screening policy, WZZM said.

In his statement, Barrett said that he has no significant symptoms at this time, and that he will be self-isolating according to medical guidelines.

4:40 p.m.: Mets outfielder won’t play this season due to virus concerns

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has decided to skip this season over COVID-19 concerns, ESPN reported, citing General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Cespedes did not show up for Sunday’s game and his agent informed the team that he was opting out, ESPN reported.



2:43 p.m.: Kids make up 10% of new cases in Louisiana

Of the 3,477 new coronavirus cases in Louisiana since Friday, 33% are among people between 18 and 29 years old, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Children under 18 years old account for 10% of the 3,477 new coronavirus cases — higher than the over 70 age group, the department said.

Louisiana has over 119,000 coronavirus cases. At least 3,893 people in the state have died, according to the Department of Health.

12:36 p.m.: If you go on vacation in a hot spot, ‘assume you’re infected,’ Birx says

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House task force, told CNN Sunday that anyone on vacation in a hot spot should “assume you’re infected.”

Despite discussions on staying home and promoting social distancing, Birx told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday: “I traveled around the country. I saw all of America moving.”

“I think it’s our job, as public health officials, to be able to get a message to each American that says if you have chosen to go on vacation into a hot spot, you really need to come back and protect those with comorbidities and assume you’re infected,” Birx said.

Birx said the current stage of the pandemic “is different from March and April.”

“It is extraordinarily widespread … it’s both rural and urban,” Birx said.

“More importantly, if you’re in multigenerational households, and there’s an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you’re positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities,” she advised.

11:26 a.m.: Florida’s daily test-positivity rate falls below 10%

In hard-hit Florida, the Department of Health reported a daily test-positivity rate of 9.28% on Sunday — the first time the daily test-positivity rate fell below 10% in several weeks.

As of Sunday, just 19.24% of Florida’s adult ICU beds are available, according to the state Agency for Healthcare Administration.

Forty-two hospitals have no available ICU beds, while 30 hospitals have just one remaining ICU bed, the agency said.

These numbers are expected to fluctuate throughout the day as hospitals and medical centers provide updates.

More than 487,000 people across the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Florida is the second highest state for number of cases, behind California.

10:35 a.m.: Australia’s Victoria enters ‘State of Disaster’

Australia had largely avoided widespread community transmission, but cases have been increasing exponentially in Victoria. On Sunday, State Premier Dan Andrews announced that Victoria will enter a “State of Disaster.”

The “State of Disaster” imposes a six-week lockdown with restrictions including: an overnight curfew; mandatory face coverings; remote learning; and shopping limited to one-person per household per day.

Victoria reported over 2,500 new coronavirus cases between July 23 and 29, up from 2,200 cases reported in the week prior, according to Australia’s Ministry of Health.

Overall, Australia has a total of 17,895 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths.

While cases have spanned all age groups, recent diagnoses are Victoria residents between the ages of 10 and 49.

About 6% of those recently diagnosed have been admitted to hospitals.

Workplace restrictions are expected to be announced Monday.

4:32 a.m.: Red Sox player out for season due to COVID-19 related heart issue

The Boston Red Sox have ruled out the return of its top starting pitcher for the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old left-hander tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp but was cleared and returned to workouts on July 18.

He hasn’t had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis, that the team’s medical staff felt was serious enough to shut him down for at least a week.

Rodriguez has been restricted from baseball activities since July 23.

3:37 a.m.: FBI says COVID-19 tests at Texas facility ‘should not have been used’

FBI San Antonio is seeking to warn members of the public who were tested for COVID-19 at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in New Braunfels, Texas, in the last several weeks.

Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection.

Individuals who were tested at this facility are asked to contact the FBI and those individuals are also encouraged to contact their primary care physician, local health department, free-standing ER, or nearby urgent care facility for re-testing.

1:14 a.m.: Cardinals games postponed following more positive COVID-19 tests

The weekend series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after one player and multiple members of the Cardinals staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN, three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on the rapid tests. The team expects the complete results of saliva testing later Saturday, MLB said.

In addition to Saturday’s game, both games of Sunday’s doubleheader between the teams have also been postponed.

“Due to additional testing and monitoring of the St. Louis Cardinals’ players and staff members, the Sunday doubleheader between the host Milwaukee Brewers and the Cardinals at Miller Park has been postponed,” said Major League Baseball in a statement. The Cardinals will play four games against the Tigers in Detroit from Tuesday-Thursday, including a Wednesday doubleheader. The Cardinals and Tigers will serve as the home Club for two games each at Comerica Park. The Brewers will play this week’s home-and-home series vs. the Chicago White Sox as scheduled. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates regarding its schedule.”

Just last week multiple members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus causing games to be postponed.as coronavirus testing is underway, the league confirmed in a statement.

The Miami Marlins canceled their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles scheduled for last Monday after multiple members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus,

Since the Philadelphia Phillies played Miami one week ago at Citizens Bank Park, the Marlins have now had 20 positive tests, including 18 players.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources familiar with the conversation told ESPN.

The two positive tests by the St. Louis Cardinals players on Friday have only exacerbated concerns inside the sport about the presence of the coronavirus and whether players are following MLB’s protocols are being followed properly to prevent outbreaks similar to Miami’s.

Should another outbreak materialize, Manfred, who has the power to shut the season down, could move in that direction. Multiple players briefed on the call fear that season could be shut down as soon as Monday if positive tests jump or if players continue not to strictly abide by the league’s protocols.

