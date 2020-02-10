Zoo lets you name cockroach after your ex, feed it to animal on Valentine's Day

Antagain/iStock(SAN ANTONIO) — While Valentine’s Day is all about love, it can also bring up painful reminders of ex partners and what could have been. For those of you who are still feeling bugged by your ex, one zoo has come up with the perfect opportunity to help you move past them.

The San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach or a rat after your former lover and feed it to an animal where you can watch it live streamed for all the world to see at their very first “Cry Me a Cockroach” event taking place on Valentine’s Day this Friday.

“You will be able to name a cockroach after your ex, and we will serve it up as a snack to one of our animals for only $5,” said the San Antonio Zoo in their event announcement. “If your ex was a snake, you can even name a rat after them, and we will feed it to a reptile for $25.”

For those taking part, the zoo will be hosting the event in person if you are lucky to live close enough to attend but they will also live stream all of the feedings on their website throughout the day on Friday. People who name a cockroach or a rat will also receive a certificate from the zoo that you can share across social media.

The event has elicited plenty of reactions on the internet.

“Whatever eats my ex’s roach will probably get indigestion. Bon appétit,” said one user on Facebook.

“Wonder how many rats will be named Donald?,” said another.

If you want to be a part of the event, you have until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. local time to submit a name to the zoo’s website.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.