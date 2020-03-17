146th Kentucky Derby delayed amid coronavirus outbreak

traveler1116/iStock(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — The fastest two minutes in sports will have to wait until the fall.

Churchill Downs announced that the 146th Kentucky Derby will be rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5.

“Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community,” Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO, Bill Carstanjen, said. “The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe, necessary decisions and our hearts are with those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic.”

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be rescheduled from May 2, 2020 to September 5, 2020 Additional Information ⤵https://t.co/PTHT2X5Gm2 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) March 17, 2020

Ticketed guests will automatically be valid for the new race dates, but if a patron can no longer attend at the new scheduled race dates, information will be made available later this week on the official website for potential refunds.

