2020 Masters Tournament to go on without patrons or guests

By ABC News

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — This year’s Masters Tournament will take place without any guests or patrons, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said Wednesday.

The tournament, initially set for April, was rescheduled due to the pandemic and will be held Nov. 9 to Nov. 15.

“We determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said in a statement.

A statement from Augusta, the exclusive club which hosts the tournament annually, said 2020 ticketholders will be guaranteed entry for the 2021 Masters to take place “hopefully in April 2021.

