76ers' Markelle Fultz diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome

Michael Reaves/Getty Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, according to his attorney and agent, Raymond Brothers.

The syndrome “affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball,” Brothers told ESPN.

As a result, Fultz, 20, will undergo physical therapy for his right shoulder, causing him to miss up to six weeks of the season, league sources told ESPN.

The diagnosis comes after Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, met with several specialists over the past few days, per Brothers’ suggestion.

