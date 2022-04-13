Alyssa Nakken becomes first woman to coach on-field in MLB game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman to coach on the field during a regular season Major League Baseball game as the Giants took on the San Diego Padres.

Padres’ first baseman Eric Hosmer welcomed Nakken to the field with a handshake after she got the call.

Nakken, in her No. 92 orange-and-white jersey, coached first base after Giants’ first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected from the game.

In a post-game interview, Nakken said, “I was prepared for this moment. Never knew if or when it would happen but was ready to step in when the team needed me to. I think it means a lot.”

The Giants beat the Padres 13-2 in Tuesday’s game at San Francisco’s Oracle Park and are currently ranked third in the National League West.

Nakken, 31, previously coached on the field during an exhibition game back in July 2020 when the Giants played the Oakland A’s.

Nakken also made history in January 2020 when she became the Giants’ first full-time female coach hired to the MLB. She’s a former college softball star who was a four-time Academic All American player for Sacramento State’s Hornets.

